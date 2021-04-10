Old Port Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,585 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $230.45 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $173.82 and a 12-month high of $237.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.88.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

