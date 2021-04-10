OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Sells 68 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 215,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,464,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold a total of 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,498,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $485.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.06 billion, a PE ratio of 77.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.80 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

