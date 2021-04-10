OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Sells 272 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,761 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 2.5% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

Adobe stock opened at $504.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $240.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $313.75 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $461.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.