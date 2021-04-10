OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIND shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.28 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.66. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

