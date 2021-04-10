OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Buys 44 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price target (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,930.67.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,372.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,112.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3,177.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,038.00 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

