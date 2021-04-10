Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by First American Bank

First American Bank lessened its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.25.

Shares of OKTA opened at $244.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of -126.56 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.38 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. Okta’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.27, for a total transaction of $12,913,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,983.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,208 shares of company stock valued at $29,196,080. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

