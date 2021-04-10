Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Up 24% This Week

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 24% against the dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $798.10 million and approximately $99.85 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00003112 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00053381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00021110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00082042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.95 or 0.00616132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00037819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00030784 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 426,026,837 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.