Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.72

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.72 and last traded at $65.67, with a volume of 1824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.61.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OAS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 79,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shenkman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,978,000.

About Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

