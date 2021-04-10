Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 60,670 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 727,165 shares.The stock last traded at $6.59 and had previously closed at $6.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OCSL shares. Hovde Group began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $933.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,854,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,507,013.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 72,600 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $443,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,009,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,818,637.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,018,935 shares of company stock worth $6,370,572. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 19.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 132,130 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 51.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 47.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,993 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 112,175 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

