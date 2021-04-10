Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,484,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 456,743 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $16,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

HL opened at $6.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.20, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $8.45.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.44 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.009 per share. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

