Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,936 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $16,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.90.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NPO shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

