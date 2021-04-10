Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,038,531 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038,531 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Afya were worth $15,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Afya by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.20. Afya Limited has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $29.01.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.69). Afya had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Afya Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

