Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,797 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Beam Therapeutics worth $15,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $70.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a PE ratio of -5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.35. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $126.90.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

