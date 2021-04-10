Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 35,145 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 456,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,145 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $15,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,926,000 after acquiring an additional 294,753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after acquiring an additional 80,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,089,000 after acquiring an additional 271,454 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,075,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,576 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 559,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Raymond James raised Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average is $35.11.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

