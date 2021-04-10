Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 210,826 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Open Text worth $16,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTEX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Shares of OTEX opened at $49.36 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.78.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $855.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.00 million. Analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

