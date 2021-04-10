Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.64). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nuvation Bio.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nuvation Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of NUVB opened at $10.00 on Monday. Nuvation Bio has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for oncology. Its portfolio includes various oncology programs with multiple drug development candidates. Nuvation Bio Incwas formerly known as RePharmation Inc and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc in April 2019.

