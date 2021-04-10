Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,282 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $16,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $566,903,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,178,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,663,000 after purchasing an additional 42,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.42.

NUE stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.20. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $82.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,030,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

