Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. Nuance Communications posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nuance Communications.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NUAN shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

NUAN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.58. 1,576,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,263,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 451.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average is $41.71. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $51.62.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,587 shares in the company, valued at $18,161,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639,307 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at about $5,334,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,517,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuance Communications (NUAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.