Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 356,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $24,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $58.36 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.07%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVO. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

