NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get NOV alerts:

In other NOV news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $834,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 30,425 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 754,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.09. 3,561,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,117,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.22. NOV has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.