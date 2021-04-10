Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Receives $53.80 Average PT from Analysts

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.50.

NWN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

In other news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $69,851.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,532.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,397 shares of company stock valued at $261,156. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWN stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.40. 135,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.68. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $67.24.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.67%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.