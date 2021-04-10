Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NTRS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $108.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $109.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.76.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 64,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

