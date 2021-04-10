Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,351 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 445,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,351 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $7,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 38.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Movado Group by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Movado Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $115,508.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 29.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $29.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $664.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. Analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.96%.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.