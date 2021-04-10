Northern Trust Corp Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,642 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Republic Bancorp worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBCAA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Bancorp by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Republic Bancorp by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Republic Bancorp by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded Republic Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

RBCAA stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The firm has a market cap of $948.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average is $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $72.26 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

