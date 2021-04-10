Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 845,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,898 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENIA. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enel Américas by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Américas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Enel Américas during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENIA opened at $8.68 on Friday. Enel Américas S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

Enel Américas Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

