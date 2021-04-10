Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,975 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Ecofin Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 621,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQN opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1551 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.41%.

AQN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

