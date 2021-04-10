Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 830,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,978,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $188.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 79.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.56 and a 52-week high of $191.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Gartner’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

