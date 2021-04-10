Norges Bank Purchases New Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 444,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,712,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock worth $9,185,473. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEDG. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.16.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $263.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.95 and its 200-day moving average is $284.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.18, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

