Norges Bank Invests $129.59 Million in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,367,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,593,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.33% of Aramark at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Aramark by 11.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,858,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Aramark by 3.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Aramark by 168.7% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 129,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 81,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Aramark by 14.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Aramark alerts:

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.88. Aramark has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on ARMK. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Aramark Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.