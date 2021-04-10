Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,937,843 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,680,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,843,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,701,000 after purchasing an additional 854,976 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,395,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,169,000 after purchasing an additional 750,435 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in PulteGroup by 345.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 572,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after purchasing an additional 443,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,050,000 after purchasing an additional 405,916 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PHM opened at $54.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $54.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHM. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

