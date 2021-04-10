Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will report sales of $104.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.60 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $100.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year sales of $454.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $435.38 million to $470.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $490.48 million, with estimates ranging from $470.50 million to $530.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.83 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.81.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. 126,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,267. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.79 million, a PE ratio of -23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $62,692.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,370.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $53,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,278.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,460 shares of company stock worth $177,349. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Noodles & Company by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Noodles & Company by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

