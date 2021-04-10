NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at CJS Securities

CJS Securities lowered shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get NN alerts:

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. NN has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $305.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. NN had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $119.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that NN will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NN by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,645,000 after buying an additional 86,664 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of NN by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,804,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after buying an additional 25,980 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management grew its position in shares of NN by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 587,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 171,145 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NN by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 489,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 56,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,983,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.