NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $260,818.24. Also, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $75,700.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,455 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,114 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,629,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,065,000 after buying an additional 589,686 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in NMI by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,964,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,434,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NMI by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,900,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,684,000 after buying an additional 274,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,523,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,223,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,705,000 after buying an additional 152,841 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NMI has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

