Nicholas Moakes Buys 4,809 Shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) Stock

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) insider Nicholas Moakes bought 4,809 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £5,001.36 ($6,534.31).

Shares of JEFI opened at GBX 102.25 ($1.34) on Friday. Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 100.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 93.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

