NFTX Market Cap Hits $79.66 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $79.66 million and $3.08 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One NFTX coin can now be bought for approximately $170.06 or 0.00280216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFTX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00053602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00021187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00082592 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.94 or 0.00606263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00038434 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,428 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.