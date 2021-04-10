NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NEX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Shares of NEX opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 189,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,526,000 after buying an additional 1,165,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,774,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after buying an additional 198,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.