NextEra Energy Partners, LP to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for NextEra Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

NEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.92.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $73.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -162.91%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 424.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,134 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 45,434 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 735,586 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $49,321,000 after buying an additional 166,407 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 61.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,617 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $689,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

