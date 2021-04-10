NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 3,463.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 137,546 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after acquiring an additional 21,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Shares of NEU stock opened at $386.24 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $332.45 and a 1-year high of $458.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.16.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $527.78 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.