New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Credit Suisse Group

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.35.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,246,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,748,000 after purchasing an additional 266,956 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,194,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,902,000 after purchasing an additional 497,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $56,061,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 357,511 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,342,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,715,000 after purchasing an additional 70,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

