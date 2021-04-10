New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Sells $64,030.00 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $64,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, April 1st, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $1,896,900.00.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $65.32 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.65 and a 12-month high of $81.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.76.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $166.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. New Relic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in New Relic by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in New Relic by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

