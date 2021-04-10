New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $266.14 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $147.60 and a 52 week high of $268.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.08.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.