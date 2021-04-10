Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $205,000 Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,091,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,913 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 237,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $59.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

