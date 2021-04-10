Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,532 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 360 Financial Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.05. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The company has a market capitalization of $219.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

