Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Buys 230 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after buying an additional 792,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after buying an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,723,000 after purchasing an additional 263,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $175.24 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.79.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

