NEST Protocol Trading 5.6% Higher This Week (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $105.91 million and $18.83 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NEST Protocol

NEST is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,001,984,306 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

