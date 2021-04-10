NCR (NYSE:NCR) PT Raised to $51.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of NCR opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. NCR has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NCR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NCR by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

