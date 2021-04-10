NBT Bank N A NY Trims Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.0% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 554,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 360,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR traded up $2.42 on Friday, hitting $232.36. 1,501,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,492. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.01 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.98. The stock has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.33.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

