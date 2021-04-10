NBT Bank N A NY Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,132 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,943 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Visa by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.52. 5,724,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,016,713. The firm has a market cap of $434.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.42. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.15 and a 12 month high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.92.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

