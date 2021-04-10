NBT Bank N A NY Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 95,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 22,388 shares in the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 21,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.55. The stock had a trading volume of 35,808,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,943,676. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average is $52.37.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

