NBT Bank N A NY Buys 3,946 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,023,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,479,614. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.32. The company has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.